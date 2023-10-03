2023 Stark County Fair Sale results

Stark County Junior Fair Sale
Sale date: Sept. 2, 2023
Sale total: $1,311,778
MARKET BEEF
Grand champion steer: Tate Brosey
Bid: $23.50/pound
Buyers: American Engineering & Metal Working, Biery Cheese Co., Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner, Duma Meats Hartville Market, Jay & Trisha Gainey/, Kiko Auctioneers, George & Becky Kiko, Pugh Central Station, Silver Run Farm, Stark Truss, Strouble Water & Trucking and Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company
Reserve champion steer: Maxwell Pugh
Bid: $18/pound
Buyers: Biery Cheese Co, DNKN Cattle, Dustin Burgess Insurance Group, K Palmer Insurance & Financial Service, George & Becky Kiko, Montrose Auto Group, Pugh Central Station, Maverick Pugh and Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company
Grand champion carcass steer: Kapone Krupp
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyers: Eslich Wrecking Company and Pugh Central Station
Reserve champion carcass steer: Lylah Toussant
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Patriot Equipment Repair
HOGS
Grand champion: Tate Brosey
Bid: $21/pound
Buyer: Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner
Reserve champion: Chloe McCarty
Bid: $25/pound
Buyers: Splash Scapes Pools, Strouble Water & Trucking and The Goose Doctors LLC
Grand champion carcass hog: Kourtney Alexander
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts Alliance
Reserve champion carcass hog: Sarah Helms
Bid: $9/pound
Buyer: Spray It Oil Undercoating
LAMBS
Grand champion: Elliot Walters
Bid: $56/pound
Buyers: ACE Portable Restrooms, Bolinger Crop Insurance Services LLC, Cameron Vaughan Farms LLC, Danielle Marie Photography, DS Family Farms Livestock, Ehmer Family, Fairway Behavioral Health, Hair by Bailee, Jason Darrah – Martins Steel Fabrication, Kegley Landscape LLC, Mark Zimmerman- Whitetail Properties, Navarre Animal Clinic, Original T-Shirt Design, Progressive Auto Group, Roger Vaughan, Skipco Auto Auction, Stark County Fair King, Stark County Fair Queen, Synder Livestock, Tom Burkett, Unique Auto Spa, Wells Family Farm and Willow Lane Decor
Reserve champion: Lilly Bucher
Bid: $65/pound
Buyers: Navarre Animal Clinic, Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg and Willow Lane Decor
Grand champion carcass lamb: Isabella Camp-Cattrell
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Ohio Workroom LLC DBA Laubachers Upholstery
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Tate Brosey
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Chosen Acres
MARKET GOATS
Grand champion market goat: Fallon Palmer
Bid: $36/pound
Buyers: DS Family Farms Livestock, Olde Wood, Paris & Washington Insurance, Pugh Central Station and The Farmhouse Co Traveling Boutique
Reserve champion market goat: Cheyenne Myers
Bid: $45/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Grand champion dairy market goat: Marli Wallace
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers
Reserve champion dairy market goat: Riley Archibald
Bid: $21.50/pound
Buyers: A & K Livestock, Eli Bosler, Dr Danielle & John Kiko Jr, Earle Wise – For Judge, Erb Farms-Lake Realty, JF Quarter Horses-Fletcher Hill Farm LLC, John Cole, Kalleker Drywall, R & R Meadows, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Brian Rhome, Josh Wilson and Terry Wilson
Grand champion carcass goat: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Jen Richardson State Farm
Reserve champion carcass goat: Elliana Ramsey
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group
DAIRY BEEF
Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Mykaela Alabakovski
Bid: $27.50/pound
Buyers: Bair’s Lawn & Garden, Boris & Slobada Alabakovski, Kim & Bill Trussell, Olde Wood and Pugh Central Station
Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Aaron King
Bid: $3.75/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats
Grand champion dairy market steer: Andrew Wentling
Bid: $2/pound
Buyer: Duma Meats
Reserve champion dairy market steer: Ashley Wentling
Bid: $2/pound
Buyer: Duma Meats
Grand champion dairy carcass steer: Kynsie Pero
Bid: $2.50/pound
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
Reserve champion dairy carcass steer: Katelyn Wentling
Bid: $1.70/pound
Buyers: Eli Bosler, Bradley Dillon and Mark Zimmerman – Whitetail Properties
RABBITS
Grand champion pen of rabbits: Noah Mackey
Bid: $600
Buyer: Judge Dixie Park, Stark County Probate Court
Reserve champion pen of rabbits: Larry Mackey III
Bid: $500
Buyer: Cathy Cowgill Remarkable Flowers, Katherine Kline-Hasopis Styliest and Young’s Rabbitry
Grand champion fryer: Larry Mackey III
Bid: $600
Buyer: Dr. Michelle Hall – Nose to Tail Veterinary Clinic and Judge Rosemarie Hall
Reserve champion fryer: Noah Mackey
Bid: $450
Buyer: Turf Tailors Lawn Care
Grand champion roaster: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $650
Buyer: Anthony & Stella Collier and Grace & Kate Tabellion
Reserve champion roaster: Isabella Arbogast
Bid: $350
Buyer: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Uptown Auto Service LLC
CHICKENS
Grand champion broiler: Hailey Napier
Bid: $950
Buyers: Harding Heating & Cooling
Reserve champion broiler: Joliene Conrad
Bid: $800
Buyers: Case Farms LLC – Hanoverton
MARKET TURKEY
Grand champion: Joey Johnson
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Stark County Auditor Alan Harold, Stark County Treasurer Alex Zumbar, Stark County Commissioner Bill Smith, Stark County Recorder Jaime Walters, Judge Curt Werren, Judge Dixie Park, Judge Rosemarie Hall, Chief Magistrate Matthew P. Kreitzer, Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws, Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula, Stark County Sheriff George Maier and State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus
Reserve champion: Brynne Reese
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group, Harding Heating & Cooling and Colin Kunz
MARKET DUCK
Grand champion: Adriane Whitacre
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Hometown Veterinary Service, Inc
Reserve champion: Grace Monter
Bid: $700
Buyer: Pero Farms
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!