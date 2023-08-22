2023 Summit County Fair sale

Sale date: July 30, 2023
Sale Total: $264,259.75
Total Lots: 192
STEERS
Lots: 15
Grand champion steer: Jeremiah Jones
Bid: $19/pound Weight: 1,344 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion steer: Hailey Young
Bid: $19/pound Weight: 1,390 pounds
Buyer: Marhofer Auto Family
Grand champion steer carcass: Hailey Young
Bid: $19/pound Weight: 896 pounds
Buyer: Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion steer carcass: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 722 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Intermediate showmanship: Alaina Young
Senior showmanship: Ethan Jones
Overall feeder calf showman: Rilyn Holmquist
Overall cattle showman: Ethan Jones
Rate of gain: Jeremiah Jones
HOGS
Lots: 49
Grand champion hog: Emily Moore
Bid: $44/pound *record bid Weight: 282 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion hog: Jonathan Messina
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Grand champion hog carcass: Emily Moore
Bid: $39/pound *record bid Weight: 200 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric
Reserve champion hog carcass: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 172 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Junior hog showmanship: Murphy Mae Bauer
Intermediate hog showmanship: Jonathan Messina
Senior hog showmanship: Emily Moore
Overall market hog showman: Lydia Abbuhl
LAMBS
Lots: 8
Grand champion lamb: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $32/pound Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion lamb: Emily Moore
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior showmanship: Samuel Decker
Intermediate showmanship: Alaina Young
Senior showmanship: Emily Moore
Breeding lamb showman: Emily Moore
Overall market lamb showman: Lydia Abbuhl
MARKET GOAT
Lots: 9
Grand champion goat: Bridget Carsey
Bid: $500/head Weight: 87 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Reserve champion goat: Nicolas Bolognue
Bid: $1,700/head Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers
Junior showmanship: Jeremiah Jones
Intermediate showmanship: Molly Croasman
Senior showmanship: Bridget Carsey
Overall dairy pigmy goat showman: Bridget Carsey
Overall market goat showman: Bridget Carsey
RABBITS
Pens of three: 12
Grand champion rabbit: Katelynn Purchase
Bid: $1,700/pen
Buyer: Polen Meats
Reserve champion rabbit: Katelynn Purchase
Bid: $400/pen
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior showmanship: Landon Lowden
Intermediate showmanship: Griffen Morrison
Senior showmanship: Katelynn Purchase
Overall rabbit showman: Katelynn Purchase
MARKET CHICKENS
Pens of three: 33
Grand champion market chickens: Lucas Croasmun
Bid: $1,500/pen
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Reserve champion market chickens: Samuel Decker
Bid: $550/pen
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior market poultry showman: Sully Roberts
Intermediate market poultry showman: Clara Simenc
Senior market poultry showman: Grace Frient
Overall market poultry showman: Clara Simenc
Overall chicken showman: Alex Panzner
MARKET TURKEY
Lots: 43
Grand champion turkey: Alexis Messina
Bid: $2,700/head Weight: 35.6 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion turkey: Grace Frient
Bid: $1,100/head Weight: 32 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Junior market turkey showman: Teddy Miller
Intermediate market turkey showman: Parker Abbuhl
Senior market turkey showman: Alexis Messina
Overall market turkey showman: Alexis Messina
MARKET DUCK
Pens of three: 23
Grand champion market ducks: Grace Frient
Bid: $2,000/pen Weight: 25.2 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion market ducks: Alex Panzner
Bid: $700/pen Weight: 22.6 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers
Junior market duck showman: Eli Panzer
Intermediate market duck showman: Matt Panzner
Senior market duck showman: Grace Frient
Overall market duck showman: Grace Frient
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers
Fair King and Queen: Ethan Jones and Natalie Pham
