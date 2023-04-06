294 acres of Ohio farmland added to Farmland Preservation Program

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced 294 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Thomas Doorley, in Auglaize County, and Steven Iddings, in Miami County, become the second and third Ohio farmers to join the program this year.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsors Auglaize Soil and Water Conservation District and Miami Soil and Water Conservation District played significant roles in securing this agricultural agreement.

An agricultural easement in Farmland Preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 683 farms totaling 103,336 acres have entered into agreements.