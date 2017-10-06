4-H members gather hurricane relief funds

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Jefferson County 4-H, Ohio, launched a fundraising campaign to aid their sister county, Jefferson County, Texas, in hurricane relief.

Hurricane Harvey crashed through Texas in late August leaving Jefferson County, just east of Houston, flooded.

Some 4-H families lost little or nothing, while others lost everything they owned, said Starla Garlick, Jefferson County, Texas, 4-H agent.

“I was watching the coverage, and they kept talking about Jefferson County, I thought, it (the fundraiser)would be a great way to connect the kids to the need,” said Janine Yeske, Jefferson County, Ohio, Extension educator.

Yeske has launched a campaign to collect Walmart gifts cards. Each family is being asked to donate a $25 Walmart gift card.

Gift cards were chosen because all impacted families would be able to use them, Yeske said.

Texas

Jefferson County Texas 4-H program is made up of 350 members in 10 clubs with around 35 adult volunteers. Popular projects include food and nutrition, clothing, photography, shooting sports and animal projects.

Many members lost their animals in the flood, said Garlick.

“The fundraiser is just as much for our kids. They need to learn the importance of giving,” said Yeske. “Maybe they will have to give up something, like going out for a meal to give to the kids in Texas.”

Yeske is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about giving.

“If a disaster hit our community, I know that we would appreciate aid from the government, but it would mean so much more from another 4-H member. It ties us together as a 4-H family.”

In just a week’s time, Jefferson County 4-H has collected nearly $1,400, and looks forward to growing that number, said Yeske.

Donate

The deadline to submit Walmart gift cards is Nov. 15.

She is also asking members to send a card or note of encouragement with their donation. The donations will be to Texas in time for the holidays.

To contribute to the fundraiser send Walmart gift cards to Jefferson County OSU Extension Office 500 Market St., Steubenville, OH 43952.