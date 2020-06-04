4-H’er asks communities to help youth preparing projects

By Maggie Byers

Members of the Jackson Milton Livestock 4-H Club, in Mahoning County, work hard during the year to prepare projects for the fair. From members who take sewing projects to members who take steers, the club’s passion for 4-H and its community does not change. The club is filled with diligent members who are willing to put in the hours to succeed.

4-Her’s work on their projects throughout the year and then present it to a judge at their fair. They learn about hard work, dedication, commitment, leadership, achieving their goals, taking pride in their work and so much more from 4-H.

Not only do kids learn lessons that last them a lifetime, but they make friendships and connections that last them just as long.

COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has managed to affect everyone on different levels, but the 4-H community has fought to stay strong. Members of the organization have continued to put in long, exhausting hours, often starting their days before the sun has risen and ending them long after it has set.

These kids have spent their quarantines cleaning pens, training animals and washing equipment as the world devolves into chaos around them. Exhibitors of hogs and sheep prepared for the arrival of their 2020 projects this April.

Many were forced to ask themselves whether they could continue the project this year due to the uncertain fate of the 2020 Canfield Fair and the Junior Livestock Auction that is held then.

Nevertheless, the community pushes forward and continues to spend countless hours caring for their animals daily. They are looking toward other state and county fairs for an example of the livestock shows they could be competing in at the end of the summer. These could be held in many different fashions, including virtual and in-person.

Support

As 4-H’ers begin to prepare and train their projects for the upcoming shows, they are turning to their community for help. By purchasing a market animal from the Canfield Fair, or any other fair, you are not only supporting the future education and agricultural experience of your community’s youth, but are also providing your family or business with an entire freezer full of meat.

Regardless of the outcome, be sure to show your community spirit and pride by helping the 4-H community by purchasing a market animal at the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction.

(Maggie Byers, 14, is the reporter for the Jackson Milton Livestock Club.)