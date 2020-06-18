4-Hers compete in Ohio 4-H public speaking contest

COLUMBUS — Members of Saddle-Lites 4-H Club and Four Leaf Clovers 4-H Club, in Lorain County, competed in this year’s state 4-H public speaking contest.

The contest had to be held virtually because of social distancing guidelines. The members submitted videos of their speeches and presentations.

Chloee Howard, a sophomore at Black River, and Abby Lowe, a junior at Amherst Steele, competed in the team presentation and got second in the state. Their topic was “The Importance of Forage in an Equine’s Diet.” Both Howard and Lowe are members of Saddle-Lites 4-H Club.

Callie Finnegan competed in individual public speaking and got first in the state. Her topic was “Shipping Fever.” Callie is a member of Four Leaf Clovers 4-H Club.