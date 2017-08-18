40 foods to enjoy as summer fades to fall

It’s hard to believe two weeks from today will mark the beginning of September. It feels like summer is flying by, and — I hate to say it — winding down. Still, there are so many things left to do, and so many foods to enjoy.
I get that the pumpkin-spice crusaders of the world are more than ready for their beloved fall, but I’m just not there yet. I enjoy the colors, cooler evenings and earthy smells of the season just as much as the next person, but a lifetime in Ohio makes you appreciate summer.
Before the leaves begin to change and the Starbucks frenzy begins, let’s take some time to enjoy all the fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs that are in season and readily available.
Although availability and harvest times vary from one year to the next, the following list should give you an idea of what to look for at a farmers market near you.
Note: Click the links below for recipe suggestions. Foods with an * won’t be in season much longer so get them while you can!
Vegetables
- Beets
- Broccoli
- Cabbage
- Carrots
- Collards
- Cucumber*
- Egg Plant
- Endive and Escarole
- Green Beans*
- Kale
- Leaf Lettuce
- Leeks
- Lima Beans*
- Okra*
- Onions
- Peppers
- Potatoes
- Radishes
- Spinach
- Squash
- Sweet Corn
- Tomatoes
- Zucchini*
Coming soon…
Fruits
Coming soon…
Herbs
