6 dads, 5 questions

We asked six dads in the agriculture community about their life as a dad. Here’s what they had to say:

Chris Zoller

How old are your children?

Nevin (15) and Carson (11)

What “Dad” phrase are you known for?

When I was your age …

Favorite Father’s Day tradition:

Spending time together with my dad to enjoy a cookout.

TV dad you’re most similar to:

Honestly, I don’t watch enough TV to know.

Thing you do that drives your children crazy:

Discussing my accomplishments when I was a “professional athlete” in football and baseball.

Ohio Sen. Bob Peterson

How old are your children?

24, 21 and 19

What “Dad” phrase are you known for?

Quit complaining and find a solution

Favorite Father’s Day tradition:

Spending time with family. We are blessed to still have both my father and my father-in-law living, so the day is about them.

TV dad you’re most similar to:

This question led to a great family discussion about how dads are portrayed in the media, unfortunately, they are often not presented well or are entirely absent. My family went back in time to Mike Brady of the Brady Bunch (if he was balding).

Thing you do that drives your children crazy:

The kids say the most annoying thing I do “is only want to go to restaurants that serve Mountain Dew.”

Kirk Merritt

How old are your children?

Twin daughters who are 16

What “Dad” phrase are you known for?

And if a frog had wings he wouldn’t bump his [backside] a-hoppin

Favorite Father’s Day tradition:

Steaks on the grill

TV dad you’re most similar to:

Either Charles Ingalls or Herman Munster

Thing you do that drives your children crazy:

Slurping hot food

Joe Cornely

How old are your children?

Chuck is 45 and Melissa is 37 (and we have five super grandkids)

What “Dad” phrase are you known for?

“Have you mowed my yard (or) washed my car (or) cleaned my golf clubs yet?”

Favorite Father’s Day tradition:

Hanging out at home with Connie, the kids and grandkids

TV dad you’re most similar to:

From the show Frasier, Martin Crane, but I don’t need the cane. Yet.

Thing you do that drives your children crazy:

When they were young I’d do things to intentionally embarrass them. Now, I do similar stuff and they just sigh and shake their heads in pity.

Chris Henney

How old are your children?

Two boys ages 10 and 6

What “Dad” phrase are you known for?

“Dang it!” and “Son of a gun!”

Favorite Father’s Day tradition:

We need to develop a tradition! Basically, hanging out as a family, sometimes that means the pool or a family bike ride.

TV dad you’re most similar to:

So, my boys couldn’t think of anything, but my wife says I am like Tim the Tool Man from Home Improvement because I’m always fixing things around the house.

Thing you do that drives your children crazy:

One son said it drives him crazy when I use nicknames instead of his real name and the other son said it drives him crazy when I don’t listen to him.

Andy Burch

How old are your children?

Doyle is 7 and Rose is 2

What “Dad” phrase are you known for?

Find/get/ask your mom

Favorite Father’s Day tradition:

Eating all the food!

TV dad you’re most similar to:

Tim the Tool Man Taylor or Jim Halpert from The Office

Thing you do that drives your children crazy:

Stealing their food. I literally steal candy from the baby.