Applications are due March 31 for youth hunt

BURTON, Ohio — Geauga Park District is offering a turkey hunting opportunity this spring within its Longo and Farley properties. Applicants must download and complete the form at geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/hunting and email it to info@geaugaparkdistrict.org to apply to participate.

Applications are due March 31 for the youth hunt taking place, April 17 and April 18, and are due April 14 for the regular hunt taking place, May 1 through May 9. Hunters will be selected by random drawing and notified via email of their acceptance and hunt location. Permits will also be sent electronically.

Details about mailing or faxing applications can be found on the form as well.