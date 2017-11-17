7 tips for purchasing firewood

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — As winter quickly approaches and more people look to firewood to help heat their homes, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is offering some basic tips to help when purchasing wood.

“Firewood is an important agricultural resource for Ohioans throughout the winter season,” said David Daniels, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. “Like any resource, there are rules in place for consumers and sellers to ensure transactions are fair and consumers get what they pay for and we want Ohioans to know about them.”

The following firewood rules and regulations are helpful to review before making purchases:

Non-packaged firewood must be sold by the cord or by fractions of a cord. One cord, when properly stacked, should be 8 feet long by 4 feet high and 4 feet wide (128 cubic feet). If sold in bulk, firewood must be sold by in terms of price per ton. This must be weighed on a certified scale. In no case can a scale be used for net loads that weigh less than fifty minimum divisions. It is illegal to sell firewood by any other unit of measurement such as a rick, rack, face cord or truckload. If a consumer believes that a seller did not comply with these rules and regulations, the person should immediately contact the seller. If non-packaged firewood is purchased, the seller must present the consumer with a delivery ticket or sales invoice that includes contact information of seller and purchaser, date of delivery, quantity, quantity upon which the price is based, total price of the amount delivered and terms and conditions of the sale. If the firewood is advertised and sold a representation may include a declaration of identity that indicates the species group. (Example: 50 percent hickory, 40 percent oak, 10 percent ash). Such a representation shall indicate, within 10 percent accuracy, the percentages of each group. Be aware of different firewood movement regulations in place concerning invasive species such as gypsy moth and Asian longhorned beetle. For more information on specific regulations visit the Plant Pest Control website. It is always good practice to not move firewood long distances and to buy local and burn local. When burning firewood for heat, the State Fire Marshal advises following all necessary safety practices to avoid any serious problems.

If you have questions or concerns with a firewood sale, and the seller will not correct the problem, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Weights and Measures at (614) 728-6290 or contact your county auditor’s office.

