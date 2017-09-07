ABS Global launches Sexcel Sexed Genetics

MADISON, Wis. — ABS Global Inc. (ABS), a division of Genus plc, launched Sexcel Sexed Genetics, designed to deliver more high-value pregnancies to dairy herds worldwide.

Sexcel is produced through a novel, proprietary technology for sexing bovine semen. This technology does not subject the cells to the high pressures, electric currents and shear forces used to produce the sexed semen historically available to farmers.

Real results

Data from ABS Global’s Real World Data (RWD) database demonstrates that Sexcel achieves a 90 percent relative conception rate when compared to conventional semen and a higher relative conception rate than other sexed semen used by dairy farmers.

RWD contains real results from real customers and is sourced from more than 37 million cows from herds located in key dairy markets throughout the world.

Prior to this launch, competition was restricted in the sexed genetics processing industry. This launch marks the first time sexed genetics produced from a new and differentiated technology will be available to farmers.

Customer choice

In March 2017, the U.S. federal court held that Sexing Technologies (ST) had willfully maintained monopoly power in the market for sexed bovine semen processing in the U.S. and granted a permanent injunction against ST.

The court’s judgment validates the importance of customer technology choice for sexed genetics.

The new technology allows farmers to breed for calving ease, milk production, feed efficiency, reduction in disease risk or any number of genetic traits.

To find out more about Sexcel, visit abssexcel.com.