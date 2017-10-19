ABS Global seeks interns

MADISON, Wis. — ABS Global, Inc., a global producer and marketer of bovine genetics and related products, is seeking North America internship candidates for summer 2018.

Several positions are available in different departments: sales, biotechnology, reproduction, genetic management system, genetic data analytics, research and development, animal handling and embryo transfer.

Internships opportunities in research and development and embryo transfer/in vitro fertilization are also available for graduate and veterinary students.

Candidates should be eligible to work in the US and/or Canada, currently enrolled at an accredited two year or four year school, and available to work full time for 12 weeks during summer 2018.

Apply. For more information regarding location and qualifications, visit www.absglobal/internships.

Applications are due by Nov. 12 with interviews to be held in November and December.