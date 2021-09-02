Aerial cover crop seeding Sept. 7 in Ashland Co.

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland County residents will see low-flying planes across Ashland County Sept. 7 as part of Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District’s aerial cover crop seeding program.

Although the planes will be low-flying as they descend to seed cover crops into Ashland County farm fields, they are nothing to be concerned about, according to Erica White, Ashland SWCD technician and Jerome Fork watershed coordinator.

This is the third year Ashland SWCD has coordinated county-wide aerial cover crop seeding to help ensure farmers have the opportunity to plant cover crops no matter what the fall weather has in store.

“Each year, we received several calls asking about the planes from some concerned residents,” White said. “We want to reassure folks that the planes are not spreading chemicals or fertilizers or anything that might harm the environment; they only spread seed — seed that is actually going to improve the quality of our natural resources and environment here in the county.”

For more information about cover crops, contact White at 419-281-7645 or by e-mail at ewhite@ashlandcounty.org.