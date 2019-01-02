AFBF accepting summer internship applications

WASHINGTON – The American Farm Bureau Federation is accepting online applications through Jan. 7, for five paid summer internships.

The dates of AFBF’s internships are between mid-May and mid-August, depending on schedules, and will last 8 to 10 weeks. It is preferred that interns begin their internships no later than June 10. Interns are supervised by an intern coordinator in their assigned department and are responsible for their own housing.

Applications are being accepted for the intern positions below.

Business Operations & Revenue Development

Communications

Leadership, Education & Engagement

Public Policy – Economic Analysis

Public Policy – Legislative

Visit https://www.fb.org/about/careers/category/internship for information on how to apply. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 7.