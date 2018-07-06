Ag Progress Days to feature new field demonstrations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For those interested in the latest in agricultural innovation and technology, Penn State’s Ag Progress Days is a must-see destination.

“There are few shows that have the number and variety of new goods, services, equipment and methods to improve efficiency and profitability as we have at Ag Progress Days,” said Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager.

Darlington said the show, which will take place Aug. 14-16, boasts 500 commercial and educational exhibits, as well as numerous field demonstrations and workshops. Commercial exhibitors cover virtually every product category, including field machinery, milking systems, animal genetics, storage structures, seed, feed, tools, trailers, sprayers, mixers, livestock housing, utility vehicles, fertilizers, fencing, financial products and insurance.

New demonstrations

Field demonstrations are always a draw, Darlington said, and allow potential buyers to see and compare equipment in action, such as hay mowers, rakes and tedders, hay balers and bale handlers.

New demonstrations this year include planting into green cover crops, corn chopping, no-till drills, and one that Darlington said will show farmers how to diversify their farm operations with vegetable crops. This particular demonstration will encompass two plots — one that will feature the recommended equipment and planting/irrigation techniques, and the other displaying grown crops.

“Folks will be able to see the finished product during the show — tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, sweet corn, kale and broccoli,” he said.

Farm safety

At the Farm Safety Demonstration Area, safety specialists will promote equipment designed to reduce the risk of accidents. A focus this year will be on tractor roller safety, and local emergency responders also will conduct a mock rescue scenario.

Other seminar topics will feature guidance systems and sprayers and how they can be used safely. The safety specialists also will address some of the potential dangers on the farm.

Show visitors can also talk to Penn State faculty specialists and extension educators about the latest research findings and best practices. Information will be available on issues related to dairy, livestock and crop production; animal health; soil conservation; water quality; and ag renewable energy.

If you go

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).