Agriculture Education Foundation offers scholarships for future agri-science educators

Columbus — The Agriculture Education Foundation is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships to be issued to college students enrolling in Ohio’s agriculture educator programs for the fall semester 2022.

This opportunity is open to any student who meets the minimum qualifications and is enrolled or planning to enroll in an agriculture teaching major or 4-H extension major at any of Ohio’s three Universities offering these programs, another two year or four-year school in Ohio offering a two plus two programs or another pathway to become an agriculture teacher or extension educator.

The five scholarships will consist of two for students at a four-year institution, two for students at a community college with a 2 plus 2 program, and one for an individual using the alternative pathway to become an agri-science teacher. This will be a non-reimbursable scholarship that can be used for tuition, university housing and class materials. All funds will be administered through the institution’s office of billing and or tuition assistance.

All students are encouraged to apply. The Foundation will give increased consideration to students on a pathway that includes Central State University.

Applicants must have application materials submitted no later than April 25, 2022, 5pm. Funds for the fall semester 2022 will be available through the institution. Official application documents and requirements are available at www.agised.org.