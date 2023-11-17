Alpaca farm hosts turkey giveaway for families in need

KENT, Ohio — Scott Westberg has been captivated with alpacas since he was a teenager; fascinated by their soft, pillow-like fiber, their history coming from Peru and the immense benefits of alpaca fertilizer, one of the best natural fertilizers in the world he says.

Now, 27 years later, he owns his own alpaca farm with the hopes of spreading the word about their many benefits.

However, as a relatively new business owner, Westberg wants to give back more to the community than just entertainment and education. This Thanksgiving, Westberg’s Pure Passions Farm is teaming up with fitness facility Tyrannosaurus Flex to provide local families in need with a turkey and Thanksgiving sides, with the help of community donations.

“In this last year of getting our business off the ground, I’m trying to find other opportunities with our time to help the community in other ways,” Westberg said.

Westberg’s first job in high school was on a llama and alpaca farm in Wisconsin. It was here that he fell in love with alpacas, with the hopes of one day owning his own farm.

For 20 years, Westberg traveled the country working for Family Video until one day he was able to put down roots in Stow and buy a few alpacas to be taken care of at a local farm.

“During those 20 years, I moved around a lot. So I didn’t always have alpacas, but I always found a farm to work on or help out with or help shear,” Westberg said.

He continued working for Family Video and would routinely visit his alpacas, until July 2022 when a local alpaca farmer put his land up for sale.

Realizing this was his shot to live the dream he imagined as a teenager, Westberg and his wife both quit their jobs and bought the farm with the eight alpacas it came with.

Now, Westberg lives on the property with his wife, two kids, 42 alpacas and 19 goats, and runs his business Pure Passions Farm where everyone has the opportunity to pet, feed and learn more about the animals.

Since opening, they have hosted various themed events where guests can hang out with the goats and alpacas, rent out the property for birthday parties, fires and cookouts, have educational field trips to the farm and participate in paint n’ sip sessions with alpacas. Over the summer, he also partnered with Tryannousus Flex to do goat yoga.

Alongside enjoying the animals, Pure Passions Farm has a farm store on the property where guests can buy alpaca fiber products made from the alpacas on the farm.

To make the products, Westberg sends the alpaca fiber to a mill where it is processed and made into different consumer goods like socks, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and alpaca plush toys.

“Socks are the most popular (item we have); people love cozy warm feet. And since alpaca fiber is so much warmer and softer than most other fibers in the world, people love that,” Westberg said.

After their first year of business, Westberg began looking for more opportunities to give back to the local community and stumbled upon a turkey giveaway.

Inspired by his former job that used to give away 20 turkeys to families in need every Thanksgiving, Westberg decided to carry on the tradition with his own business and team up with Tryannousus Flex owner Kellie Dziemianzuk to provide for 10 local families.

“Since now I have my own business, I wanted to carry on that tradition (because) it’s such a good way to give back to the community,” Westberg said.

To find these families, Westberg asked community members to nominate families within a 10-mile radius of Stow and Kent, Ohio.

After nominations closed, Westberg and Dziemianzuk realized they had 31 nominations for families in need instead of only 10.

“I wasn’t really sure what the need would be, which is why we selected 10 in the first place,” Westberg said. “(We weren’t) sure if we were gonna get to 10 or not, but having it jump to over 30 that quickly (was) surprising; and gives us confidence that we’re doing the right thing.”

So far, Pure Passions Farm has six turkeys and a handful of donations at both the farm and Tryannousus Flex. They’ve also had local businesses donate items like Animal Jungle Pet Shop which donated six turkeys and Nothing Bundt Cakes that donated desserts to each of the 31 families.

Westberg hopes to gain more donations over the weekend. He will be hosting an event on Nov. 18 at Pure Passions Farm called Thanksgiving — Giving Back on the Farm.

Guests get free entry to the event with the donation of a Thanksgiving meal side. The event will include feeding and petting the alpacas and goats, face painting, basketball and a hot dog vendor selling food. His farm store will also be open where guests can buy an assortment of Pure Passions Farm’s alpaca products.

As for donations, Westberg is looking for non-perishable Thanksgiving goods:

Canned vegetables, yams, pumpkin and cranberry sauce

Canned or boxed soups

Jars of gravy

Boxed stuffing

Boxed mash potatoes

Pie crusts

Cornbread mix

Rolls

Pie spices

Westberg and Dziemianzuk will be delivering the turkeys and sides starting Nov. 18 until Tuesday, Nov. 21. Donations can be dropped off at Tryannousus Flex, 3073 Graham Rd, Stow, OH 44224, or Pure Passions Farm.

The event will take place from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at Pure Passions Farm located at 7679 Seasons Rd, Kent, OH 44240. For more information on the event or Pure Passions Farm, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/707601101282383 or https://www.purepassionsfarm.com/.

