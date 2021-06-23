Amazon announces first solar farms in Pa., another in Ohio

Amazon is building 11 more solar projects in the U.S., including its first projects in Pennsylvania and another project in Ohio.

The projects, announced June 23 along with projects in Canada, Finland and Spain, will make the company the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the U.S. and the world, according to an Amazon press release.

This investment will bring Amazon up to a total of 232 renewable projects worldwide, producing 10 gigawatts of electricity. This includes 85 utility-scale solar and wind projects and 147 rooftop solar installations.

The Pennsylvania projects will be a 90 megawatt solar farm in Ridgeway, in McKean County, and a 30 megawatt solar farm in Potter County. Both are slated to be operational in 2023.

The new Ohio project is the 50-megawatt Blue Harvest Solar farm, in Putnam County. It’s expected to be operational in 2023 as well. Amazon is already supporting a dozen renewable energy projects in Ohio, including 11 solar farms and one wind farm.

The other U.S. projects announced June 23 are in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Amazon is one of more than 30 companies that pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. On top of that, Amazon has an ambitious goal to power 100% of company activities with renewable energy by 2025.

To get there, it’s investing heavily in renewable energy. The company supported 54 projects in the U.S. that create more than 6 gigawatts of energy. In a statement, Amazon said the new projects will supply energy for the company’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers and Amazon Web Services data centers.



“These projects will also help Amazon meet its commitment to produce enough renewable energy to cover the electricity used by all Echo devices in use,” the company said.

