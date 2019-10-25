American Dairy Association North East offers scholarship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dairy promoters from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia are eligible to apply for the American Dairy Association North East’s $500 Leo Briggs Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due Nov. 15.

Male or female applicants must have completed one year of college and have an interest in agriculture, dairy product marketing, dairy manufacturing, agricultural communications, journalism or dairy product nutrition. In addition to the application form, a 400-word essay is required for consideration.

Applications must be returned by Friday, Nov. 15, to Joanne Tills at the ADA North East office at 100 Elwood Davis Rd, Syracuse, N.Y. 13212. The scholarship will be presented at the New York State Dairy Princess Pageant in Syracuse in February 2020.

Visit AmericanDairy.com/for-farmers to find the application or contact Joanne Tills at jtills@milk4u.org, or by calling 315.472.9143.