American Soybean Association seeks candidates for annual soy scholarship

St. Louis, MO. — Do you know an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing a career in agriculture? Future ag leaders are vital to the sustainability and growth of our industry, and the American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to provide one of these students a college scholarship as they begin their agriculture education.

The ASA Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2022-23 academic year. The scholarship is made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation. High school seniors may apply online Oct. 27-Dec. 31, 2021. Click here to apply.

“As agriculture faces new challenges and obstacles—from a global pandemic and climate challenges to livestock disease and various other concerns—preparing future industry leaders by providing them the tools needed to tackle these issues and achieve their goals is imperative,” said ASA President Kevin Scott (SD). “We are grateful to our partner, BASF, for its ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of farmers, scientists, teachers and other areas of ag because those young persons will play a vital role in future industry solutions and innovation.”

ASA and BASF have recognized and rewarded students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.

“BASF is excited to continue our longstanding partnership with ASA to award scholarships to deserving students who show a real passion for agriculture and share our commitment to meeting the challenge of feeding a growing population,” said Scott Kay, vice president, U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “Our industry’s future depends on the talented and enthusiastic students of today, who will apply their learning and lead agriculture forward.”

The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2022-23-school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship.

The final selection will be made in January by a select committee of soybean grower-leaders. The student will be notified once the selection is made, with an official announcement to follow and a presentation scheduled in the spring. Click here for more details.