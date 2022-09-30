Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club creates Monarch Waystation

The Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club finished the mural behind its pollinator garden just in time for the Athens County Fair at the beginning of August. The garden was started during the summer of 2021 to create a habitat and provide food sources for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The club has registered its garden with the Monarch Watch Association and has been certified as Monarch Waystation number 35384.

“This has been a very good learning experience for the 4-H members. Many people have enjoyed seeing the mural and the members had a lot of fun painting it. Hopefully, this will help bring awareness to the monarch butterfly,” Amesville Jolly Farmers 4-H Club head advisor Kathy Washburn said.

