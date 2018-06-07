Angus convention coming to Ohio in Nov.

COLUMBUS — The 2018 National Angus Convention and Trade Show will take place Nov. 3-5 at the Columbus Convention Center.

The first weekend in November, Angus breeders, commercial cattlemen and allied industry partners join together to learn and set a vision for the future, participate in the organization’s Annual Convention of Delegates, take in the trade show and enjoy all the Angus history Ohio has to offer.

The 40th anniversary of Certified Angus Beef (CAB) will be the theme for this year’s convention.

Tours

Before the official start of the convention, the Ohio Angus Association will hold the National Angus Tour Nov. 2, where participants will spend a day exploring the area’s leading Angus operations and the Certified Angus Beef brand headquarters.

Convention

During the convention, guests will hear from keynote speakers that inspire forward thinking and vision for the future of the quality beef business through Angus University, sponsored by Merck Animal Health.

In breakout sessions, topics will range from cattle health and management to understanding genomics and evolving technology.

The Angus Genomics Symposium, sponsored by Neogen GeneSeek Operations, will feature presenters, academic professionals and industry leaders who will explore how producers can apply new ideas to their home operations.

Another workshop series from Zoetis will be featured, as well as prize giveaways and CAB brand meals served throughout the event.

Angus breeders receive exclusive booth discounts, and those interested in reserving space can visit the trade show section of the website.

Social

The Angus Convention offers plenty of time for attendees to get to know one another, celebrate the Angus breed, and plan for the future.

A concert featuring Neal McCoy is planned for Nov. 4.

Register

Registration and hotel reservations open July 1, and more information will be available online at angusconvention.com.

Delegates

This year marks the 135th Annual Convention of Delegates for the American Angus Association, where representatives from each state elect new members and officers to the board of directors.

Each eligible voting member of the American Angus Association was mailed a nomination form and was asked to select one member who would be a successful delegate to the national meeting.

Signed nomination forms are due to the association office no later than 4:30 p.m. June 8.

Reference mailed documents for complete details, or visit angus.org for more information on the delegate nomination process.