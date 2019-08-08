Animal science highlighted

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Many displays at the 4-H Youth Building at Ag Progress Days will highlight animal science projects. The 4-H Youth Building is located behind the Family Room on Main Street between West Eighth and West Ninth streets.

The Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association will have live rabbits and demonstrations Aug. 14.

Exhibits and exhibitors at the Youth Building during all three days of the expo will include Pennsylvania 4-H, Good Time 4-H Club/Embryology lesson, Critters Inc. Poultry 4-H Club, Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion Services Inc., Penn State Department of Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology and Animal Tales Storytime.

The Pennsylvania 4-H Store will be open all three days. Other Ag Progress Days attractions for youth and families include Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center exhibit, Butterfly tent, the Kids’ Climb, Hands-on exhibits in the Pasto Agricultural Museum, Demonstrations on healthy eating, food safety, first aid and firearm safety, A-Maze-N-Corn and Equine Experience.