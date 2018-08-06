Another successful Medina County livestock sale

<

>

1 View Medina County Fair reserve homegrown lamb The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown lamb, weighing 131 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $8 a pound.

2 View Medina County Fair champion carcass steer The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass steer, weighing 697 pounds, was shown by Kaitlyn Long and purchased by David Senger and Family and Jeff Miller and Family for $5.50 a pound.

3 View Medina County Fair reserve heavy feeder calf The Medina County Fair reserve champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 805 pounds, was shown by Rochelle Claycomb and purchased by Tom and Cathy Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $1 a pound.

4 View Medina County Fair reserve steer The Medina County Fair reserve champion market steer and reserve county born and raised steer, weighing 1,265 pounds, was shown by Adam Rischar and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $4 a pound.

5 View Medina County Fair reserve carcass hog The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass hog, weighing 154 pounds, was shown by Levi Farnsworth and purchased by Simmons Brothers Construction, represented by Dave Simmons, for a new record of $20.50 a pound. Also pictured Luke Farnsworth.

6 View Medina County Fair reserve carcass lamb The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass lamb, weighing 68 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Tate Arters, of TSA Show Pigs, and Russ Farnsworth for $11 a pound.

7 View Medina County Fair reserve dairy goat The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy goat, weighing 74 pounds, was shown by Michaela Stout and purchased by Ken Throckmorton of Forever Fence & Rail for $5 a pound.

8 View Medina County Fair champion lamb Jared Bradford exhibited the 132-pound grand champion market lamb and champion homegrown lamb at the Medina County Fair. It was purchased Bill and Judy Foster of Foster Farms for $13 a pound. Also pictured Jordan Bradford.

9 View Medina County Fair champion heavy feeder calf The Medina County Fair grand champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 850 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Brian Fehlan of Fehlan Insurance for $1.30 a pound.

10 View Medina County Fair reserve light feeder calf The Medina County Fair reserve champion light feeder calf, weighing 485 pounds, was shown by Samantha Ponczoch and purchased by Shaw Farms, represented by Victoria Shaw, for $3.25 a pound.

11 View Medina County Fair champion goat The Medina County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Jenna DeSimone and purchased by Mancel Samples of ILD Services. Justin DeSimone also pictured.

12 View Medina County Fair reserve starter calf The Medina County Fair reserve champion starter calf, weighing 400 pounds, was shown by Connor Garrison and purchased by Shaw Farms, represented by Victoria Shaw, for $2.95 a pound.

13 View Medina County Fair champion hog The Medina County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 271 pounds, was shown by Charles Hollan III and purchased by Tom, Cathy and Ryan Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7 a pound.

14 View Medina County Fair champion homegrown hog The Medina County Fair grand champion homegrown hog, weighing 253 pounds, was shown by Christion Olson and purchased by Jon and Joseph Stahl of P.J. Marley’s for $12 a pound.

15 View Medina County Fair reserve carcass steer The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass steer, weighing 784 pounds, was shown by Shelby Moucha and purchased by Dr. Kelly A. Parker for $10 a pound.

16 View Medina County Fair reserve goat The Medina County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 101 pounds, was shown by Kaitlyn Clifford and purchased by Howard Call of Fairway Electric, for $10 a pound. Breanna Clifford also pictured.

17 View Medina County Fair champion steer The Medina County Fair grand champion market steer and champion county born and raised steer, weighing 1,365 pounds, was shown by Shelby Moucha and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for $6 a pound.

18 View Medina County Fair champion starter calf The Medina County Fair grand champion starter calf, weighing 275 pounds, was shown by Haillie Cherry and purchased by Melinda Clifford, of C & L Shoes, for $2.60 a pound.

19 View Medina County Fair reserve homegrown hog The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown hog, weighing 266 pounds, was shown by Grace Nelson and purchased by Dr. Kelly A. Parker, with Hannah Parker, for $11 a pound.

20 View Medina County Fair reserve dairy steer The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy steer, weighing 1,355 pounds, was shown by Heath Sutton and purchased by Treemaster’s Tree Service, represented by Jeff and Jaxson Bumbulis for $2.50 a pound.

21 View Medina County Fair champion carcass lamb The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass lamb, weighing 57 pounds, was shown by Henry Hummel and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for a new record of $17.50 a pound. Also pictured Seth Hummel.

22 View Medina County Fair champion dairy goat The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy goat, weighing 88 pounds, was shown by Brianna Englehart and purchased by A.I. Root, West Liberty Commons and Tim and Becky Dull, represented by Tim Dull, for $5.50 a pound.

23 View Medina County Fair reserve hog The Medina County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 269 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Mick English and Emalee English of Frontier Equipment for $10.50 a pound. Also pictured Mackenna Poe.

24 View Medina_res_laMedina County Fair reserve lambmb The Medina County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 147 pounds, was shown by Jordan Bradford and purchased by Tom and Kelton Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7 a pound. Also pictured Jared Bradford.

25 View Medina County Fair champion carcass hog The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass hog, weighing 149 pounds, was shown by Jake Maat and purchased by Jason Sulzener of Precision Outdoor Creations for $12.50 a pound. Also pictured Caroline Maat.

26 View Medina County Fair champion light feeder calf The Medina County Fair grand champion light feeder calf, weighing 530 pounds, was shown by Megan Emerson and purchased by Shaw Trucking and Excavating, represented by Victoria Shaw, for $4 a pound.

27 View Medina County Fair champion dairy steer The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy steer, weighing 1,395 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Bob, Brad and Brian Bauman of Bauman Oil for a new record of $3.70 a pound.