Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms receives Outstanding Conservation Farmer award

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District held its annual meeting, Feb. 23, at the Kelly Ball Room, in Cambridge Springs.

Many community partners were awarded for their outstanding conservation efforts during 2022. The Outstanding Conservation Educator of 2022 award was presented to Emily Borcz and Jared McGary from Pymatuning State Park.

The Outstanding Conservation Farmer of 2022 award went to Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms for the outstanding conservation practices in place at the farm, including the closed loop practice of using sand as animal bedding.

Certificates of Accomplishment were presented to supervisors from Oil Creek and Sadsbury Townships to acknowledge their successful completion of projects implemented with Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grant funds. The funds provided by the State Conservation Commission and the Penn State Center 2 for Dirt and Gravel Roads through the Crawford County Conservation District aim to improve and stabilize dirt roads and reduce sedimentation of streams.

Following the awards ceremony, a feature program on “The Perils of Plastic” was presented by Sherri (Sam) A. Mason, director of sustainability at Penn State Erie, the Behrend College.