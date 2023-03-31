Applications are available for BBB’s Ethics & Integrity Scholarships

Youngstown, OH — The Ethics & Integrity Scholarship Program offers five $1,000, one-year scholarships to graduating high school seniors employed by or who are the children or grandchildren of owners or employees of an Accredited Business. The scholarships are awarded based on a demonstration of leadership skills, community service, academic achievement, and a written essay on what ethics and integrity mean to the candidate.

BBB’s Educational Scholarship Program aims to provide information and develop resources that promote and build awareness of ethical business practices and marketplace trust to consumers and businesses.

The 2023 Scholarships are underwritten by Farmers Trust Co. and 898 Marketing.

All applications and materials must be postmarked by May 1, 2023.

Visit bbb.org/youngstown for complete information and application forms. Scholarships will be presented on May 24, 2023. Call 330.744.3111 for more information or email info@youngstown.bbb.org.

The Ethics & Integrity Scholarship is a component fund of The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.