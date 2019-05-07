Apply for 2019 National Jersey Youth scholarships

Apply for scholarships and educational awards administered by the American Jersey Cattle Association (AJCA), Reynoldsburg, Ohio, before the July 1 deadline.

For the first time, the AJCA will award over $30,000 in the 2019-20 school year. The funds will provide financial support for young Jersey owners pursuing a college or university degree or, in some cases, gaining hands-on experience in the development and management of Registered Jersey™ cattle. Eligible applicants are Junior or Lifetime members of the association with a minimum grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale).

Scholarships

The Russell–Malnati Scholarship for Advanced Studies of $5,000 will be awarded to a graduate student in dairy science, animal science (dairy emphasis), large animal veterinary practice, dairy production or manufacturing, or dairy product marketing.

Students who will begin a program of study at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2019 may apply for the William A. Russell Memorial Scholarship ($2,750). Students who have completed at least one year of study toward their degree are eligible for the V. L. Peterson Scholarship ($2,750). Also, the Jack C. Nisbet Memorial Scholarship ($2,750) will be awarded to an eligible nominee for the National Jersey Youth Achievement Contest.

A Cedarcrest Farms Scholarship ($2,250) will be awarded to an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a program to earn a degree in large animal veterinary practice, dairy production, dairy manufacturing, or dairy product marketing, and who demonstrates through completed coursework and goal statement, significant progress toward this intended degree and a clear intention for a career in agriculture.

The Paul Jackson Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) is for continuing college students in any degree program area. The AJCA Directors’ Scholarship ($2,500) will be awarded based on academic performance, activities and accomplishments with Jersey cattle and commitment to continued involvement in the Jersey dairy business. The Bob Toole Jersey Youth Award ($2,000) can be used for educational expenses or a well-defined practical experience related to breeding, developing and showing Registered Jerseys.

The Morris B. Ewing ABS Genetic Performance Scholarship ($3,250) will be awarded to a junior or senior undergraduate student seeking a career in genetics, dairy production, large animal veterinary medicine or milk marketing. The Lineweaver Scholarship ($3,500) will be awarded to an undergraduate who has completed at least one year of study in a four-year program focused on dairy science, animal science (dairy emphasis) or dairy products.

The recipient of the Anne E. Perchard Challenge Award ($350) will be selected from among applicants for the national achievement contest and/or scholarship program to recognize abilities and leadership potential and, in turn, challenging the recipient to achieve his/her potential through continuing Jersey activities.

Also, the Reuben R. Cowles Jersey Youth Award ($2,500) will be presented to an eligible resident of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to be used for educational expenses or to travel to the All American Jersey Show and Sale, the AJCA-NAJ Annual Meetings or other Jersey educational activities. Applicants must be at least high school graduates, but not older than 36 years of age as of January 1, 2019.

More information

For application forms and instructions, visit the “Scholarships and Internships” page on the USJersey website or use the link, tinyurl.com/JerseyScholarships . Recipients will be recognized on Saturday, November 9 at the annual Junior Banquet held during The All American Jersey Shows and Sales in Louisville, Ky.

The American Jersey Cattle Association has made strategic investments in Jersey youth since 1958 when it created the National Heifer Sale to provide annual funding for educational programs and awards. Scholarships are paid from permanent endowments administered by the American Jersey Cattle Association. Contributions are recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as 501(c)(3) tax deductible charitable gifts and may be made at any time during the year.

For more information, contact the American Jersey Cattle Association by writing 6486 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068-2362, or visit its web site at USJersey.com.