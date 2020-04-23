Apply for the 2020 John Wilson Memorial Scholarship

If you are an Ashtabula County resident and current college student or are starting college, university, or technical school in the fall and you are majoring in a 2- or 4-year degree in natural resources, please consider applying for the John Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

This is a one year $500 scholarship that the Ashtabula Soil and Water Conservation District awards based on academic achievement, community involvement, and course of study. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.00 or better.

You can find our application at http://www.ashtabulaswcd.org/Education/Education.htm.

For more information, contact Ashtabula SWCD at 440-576-4946, or email us at ashtabulaswcd@gmail.com.

