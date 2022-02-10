Apply for the American Agri-Women Foundation 2022 Daughters of American Agriculture Scholarship

Hart, Texas — The American Agri-Women (AAW) Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Daughters of American Agriculture Scholarships. Get an application at https://americanagriwomen.org/scholarships. The application deadline is March 1, 2022.

The Jean Ibendahl Scholarship (for ages 18-23) and the Sister Thomas More Bertels Scholarship (for ages 24+) honors the memory of these courageous and adventurous women who played an essential role in serving and leading and who encouraged agricultural pursuits.

These scholarships are available to any farm, ranch, or agri-business woman to pursue accredited courses in agriculture leadership, communications, rural sociology, medicine or other college-level studies directly related to agriculture. American Agri-Women members and affiliates maintain the scholarships. You can find the application at https://americanagriwomen.org/scholarships.

Completed applications should be sent to American Agri-Women Foundation, P.O. Box 103, Baileyville, Ill., 61007 or emailed to: foundation@americanagriwomen.org.