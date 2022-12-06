Apply for the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association scholarship

New Prague, Minn. — The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association (DCHA) announced that it will once again award a $1,000 scholarship. Applicants must be a college student and DCHA member; or the parent/legal guardian must belong to DCHA. Applications are due Feb. 22, 2023. An individual may only receive the DCHA scholarship once.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must:

Have completed at least one year of post high school education

Be an enrolled student in good standing at an accredited college or university

Be enrolled in a field of agriculture (e.g., dairy science, animal science, veterinary science, agricultural technical program, ag communications) or in a course of study with relevance to agriculture (preference is given to dairy calf/heifer-related fields of study)

Be a DCHA member; or the son, daughter or legal dependent of a DCHA member

Go to: https://calfandheifer.org/scholarship for more information and to apply.

Through this program, DCHA invests in the dairy industry’s future by offering financial support to a student focused on a career in agriculture. “The DCHA leadership team strongly believes in supporting higher education,” said Jamie Franken, DCHA board president. “Educational opportunities beyond high school yield an excellent foundation for continuous lifelong learning. Current students grow into future dairy industry leaders and DCHA wants to do its part in helping develop successful producers, veterinarians, advisers and consultants.”

Applications must be received by end of business day, Feb. 23, 2022. E-mail completed applications to jodee@calfandheifer.org.