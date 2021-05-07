Apply for the Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship

Apply for the fifth annual Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, which is available to any current college student or incoming freshman enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program in the Spring, Summer, or Fall 2021 semester.
Kitchen Cabinet Kings is a leading online supplier of kitchen and bathroom cabinets nationwide. In 2010, it started as just two guys with a dream to disrupt the cabinet industry and today the company has thousands of satisfied customers throughout the country.
As members of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), Kitchen Cabinet Kings provides entrepreneurs with the resources and social capital they need to succeed. Today, its commitment to helping entrepreneurs is stronger than ever. The Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship is designed to help students and future entrepreneurs afford the rising costs of education.
Here are some process and application details for the scholarship:
Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must be currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program in the Spring, Summer, or Fall 2021 semester.
Scholarship Award: Kitchen Cabinet Kings will award one $5,000 scholarship for the best entry determined by our team. Scholarship funds must be used to pay for qualified expenses, including tuition, books, and on-campus room and board for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Scholarship Deadline: The deadline for submissions is June 30th, 2021. The winner will be notified individually and announced on or around August 31st, 2021.
