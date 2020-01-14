Apply for the Seefred Trust Scholarship

Twenty-four years ago, Thomas J. Seefred, of Struthers, Ohio, created the Thomas J. Seefred Trust. It is a perpetual fund that will award scholarships up to $3,000 each to college students between 18 and 25 years of age who are suffering from Juvenile Diabetes.

The college student must be successfully completing a standard curriculum leading to a bachelor’s degree at an accredited junior college, college, or university. Current high school students are not eligible. This scholarship is open to Ohio residents with preference given to qualified applicants from Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana Counties in Ohio.

All scholarships will be awarded by the Trust and will be based on academic promise, personal statement, recommendations, and financial need. Applications can be printed from the Trust‘s website at www.seefredtrust.org. Scholarship applications must be postmarked by May 1, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be notified after July 1, 2020. For more information, please contact Karen Leetch at (330) 540-3551.