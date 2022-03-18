Apply for the Susan S. Beshore Memorial Scholarship

Harrisburg, Pa. — In honor of a long-time supporter and advocate of the Pennsylvania dairy industry, and in memory of Susan S. Beshore, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Morrissey Insurance have created a one-time Susan S. Beshore Memorial Scholarship for undergraduate students who are pursuing an education in a dairy-related field. One $7,000 scholarship will be awarded for the 2022-23 academic year. The scholarship opened for applications on March 14 and must be submitted online by May 1.

“The Susan S. Bashore Memorial Scholarship honors a leader who was committed to community service across the dairy industry during her lifetime. We encourage students to apply for this scholarship and help continue her legacy of community-driven leadership throughout the Pennsylvania dairy industry,” said Dave Smith, Executive Director at the PA Dairymen’s Association.

The Susan S. Beshore Memorial Scholarship is similar to the Student Leader Scholarship but has a heightened emphasis on community service and giving back. The scholarship will provide recognition, encouragement, and financial assistance to outstanding students who are committed to community service and enrolled in academic programs that support the dairy industry. Undergraduate students and high school seniors entering college in the fall are eligible for the scholarship.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must demonstrate a commitment to working in the dairy industry. Recipients are selected based on academic performance, interest in a dairy-related career, community service, evidence of leadership, character and integrity, and application compliance.

“We are proud to be part of the Susan S. Beshore Scholarship, honoring Sue’s memory for the dairy industry that she dearly loved,” said Craig Morrissey, President of Morrissey Insurance.

Pennsylvania residents who are full-time undergraduate students currently enrolled in a qualifying field of study or high school seniors who are planning to enroll in a qualifying field of study are given consideration for this scholarship. Qualifying fields of study include dairy and animal science, agricultural marketing and business, nutrition, food science, agriculture and extension education, agricultural communications, agricultural engineering, or related fields.

To submit an online application, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/susan-beshore-memorial-scholarship or contact Michelle Shearer at 570-768-8316 or by email at mshearer@centerfordairyexcellence.org.