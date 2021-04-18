Arche Energy Project approved by Ohio Power Siting Board

The Arche Energy Project in Fulton County was approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board April 15. The 107-megawatt solar facility will be built on about 600 acres in Gorham Township.

The project area is about 1,000 acres. The project will consist of solar photovoltaic panels mounted on a tracking system, which follows the sun as it moves across the sky.

The project will also include access roads, an operations and maintenance building, underground and overhead electric collection lines, inverters and transformers, a collection substation and a 138 kilovolt electric transmission line.

The Arche Energy Project joins 11 other utility scale solar projects certified by the Ohio Power Siting Board. If all the projects that have been permitted are built, they will cover 23,687 acres of land and produce more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

There are another 25 projects pending approval or in the pre-application phase that would take up 41,791 acres of land and produce 4,451 megawatts of power.

Additional information about the Ohio Power Siting Board decision on the Fulton County project is available under number 20-0979-EL-BGN.

A recorded webcast of the April 15 Ohio Power Siting Board meeting is available on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/PUCOhio.

