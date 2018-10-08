Armstrong County’s Brockhoff takes home KILE hitch honors

(Information initially provided by the KILE was incorrect or not complete. We have updated this information Oct. 9 with the correct information.)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Adult and youth exhibitors showed single, team, four- and six-horse hitches during the Draft Horse Hitch Show Oct. 4-6 at the Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Class winners for the draft horse hitch show are as follows:

All Breeds Classic Six Horse Hitch: Sarah Brockhoff of Brockwood Belgians, Armstrong County;

Draft horse team: Belgian geldings/stallions: Sarah Brockhoff;

Draft horse team: registered mares: Duane Nissley of A & C Belgians, Sherwood, Michigan;

Draft horse team: Clydesdale/Shire: Joseph Sibio of Royal View Farm, Lackawanna County;

Draft horse team: ladies: Sarah Brockhoff;

Draft horse team: Percheron geldings/stallions: Andrew Kidd of Kidd Me Knot Percherons, Findlay, Ohio;

Draft horse unicorn; geldings/stallions: Sarah Brockhoff;

Draft horse unicorn; registered mares: Reece Mangels of Oak Hall Farm, Centre County;

Four-horse hitch; registered draft mares: Ura Hershberger of A & C Belgians, Sherwood, Michigan;

Four-horse hitch; draft geldings/stallions: Sarah Brockhoff;

Six-horse hitch; draft geldings/stallions: Sarah Brockhoff;

Six-horse hitch; registered draft mares: Ura Hershberger;

Eight-horse hitch: Kevin Tempest of Brockwood Belgians, Armstrong County;

Draft classic cart series: Matt Deering of Donnell Belgians, Middlebury, Vermont;

Men’s cart: Belgian: Lew Biddle of Oak Hall Farm, Centre County;

Men’s cart: Percheron: Andrew Kidd;

Men’s cart: Clydesdale/Shire: Joseph Sibio;

Ladies cart: Belgian: Angela Vreeland of A & C Belgians;

Ladies cart: Percheron: Emily Greene of Kidd Me Knot;

Ladies cart: Clydesdale/Shire: Rhonda Carbaugh of Royal View Farm;

Cart: registered draft mares: Reece Mangels of Oak Hall Farm;

PA Exhibitor draft cart: Sarah Brockhoff;

Draft tandem: Roger Thoms of Sherwood Groves Farm, Tunkhannock, Wyoming County;

Haflingers

Class winners for the Haflinger and draft pony show are as follows:

Team Hitch: Darrin Miller of Briarwood Draft Ponies, Topeka, Indiana;

Unicorn hitch: Glen Beachey of Briarwood Draft Ponies;

Four-horse hitch: Darrin Miller;

Six-horse hitch championship series: James Hostettler of Briarwood Draft Ponies;

Men’s cart: Sam Mathias, Salem, Ohio;

Ladies’ cart: Bree Massie, Salem, Ohio;

Tandem: Sam Mathias;

Carts, Jack Benny (Male Driver 50 & Over): Sam Mathias;

Carts, Jack Benny (Female Driver 50 & Over) : Penny Rone, Salem, Ohio.