Ashtabula Co. cattlemen award scholarship

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association awarded Allison Magyar a senior at Pymatuning Valley High School the $1,000 Cattlemen’s Youth Scholarship.

This scholarship fund was established in 2011 to award scholarships to deserving Ashtabula County students for their involvement in the beef industry.

Magyar is the daughter of Mary and Jeff Magyar of Wayne Township. Allison will graduate this spring and will attend Ohio State University next fall majoring in animal science.