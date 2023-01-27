Ashtabula County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Ashtabula County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to Farm Bureau youth pursuing post-high school education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

Applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a resident of Ashtabula County, a current Ashtabula County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. They must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited two or four-year college, university, or technical school working towards an undergraduate degree. Applicants must show a 3.0 grade point average. A major in agriculture or a support field is preferred but NOT required. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Ashtabula County Board of Trustees or their designee.

The fillable form is available online at https://bit.ly/2023ACScholarship, on our website at www.ashtabulafb.org, or by emailing ashtabula@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM March 10, 2023

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.