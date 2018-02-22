Author of The Fracking Debate to speak March 1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Daniel Raimi, author of The Fracking Debate: the Risks, Benefits, and Uncertainties of the Shale Revolution, will give a presentation at Penn State March 1.

Raimi will speak from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sutliff Auditorium at the University Park campus. The free program is open to the public.

Raimi will share questions and concerns people shared with him in his three years of traveling to all major oil and gas regions in the United States.

He has interviewed a diverse range of people impacted by or involved in this form of energy development, researched key issues, and gained a broad perspective on unconventional oil and gas exploration.

He will highlight stories of the people and communities affected by the shale revolution, with an in-depth look at current research.

“Daniel’s research digs into aspects of shale development that are important to evolving public policy and that impact citizens at the community level,” said Tom Murphy, co-director of the Penn State Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research. “He provides a fair and unbiased perspective in offering a nuanced but accessible understanding of the shale revolution.”

Raimi’s presentation will be followed by an open question and answer period and a book-signing opportunity.