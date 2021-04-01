Avoid ticks, take precautions when outdoors

Harrisburg, PA — The Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvania residents and visitors to avoid ticks by taking precautions when spending time outdoors as the weather warms.

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carrier of Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis. Ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush and wooded areas, but deer ticks have been found in every county in the commonwealth and can live in any habitat.

Common signs of a tick disease include fever, headache, chills and muscle aches. Lyme disease is often characterized by a bullseye-like rash, although Lyme disease may not always present itself with this obvious sign. If you believe you have been bitten by a tick, it is important to speak to a doctor immediately.

Ticks are most likely to infect humans during the late spring and summer but can also infect humans year-round.

The Wolf Administration reminds Pennsylvania residents and visitors of simple ways to reduce their chances of being bitten by ticks:

Cover exposed skin with lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Avoid tick-infested habitats such as areas dense with shrubbery or tall grass.

Use an insect repellent containing 20% or more DEET.

Once returning home, immediately check yourself, children and pets for ticks.

Take a shower immediately to remove ticks that may be attached to skin.

If possible, dry clothing and gear in a dryer to kill any ticks

