Beaver Creek hosts wildlife eduction programs Oct. 7-8

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — The Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center will have extended hours for its final weekend of the season. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Several activities are scheduled for the weekend.

Kids and accompanying adults can join volunteers under the pavilion to make Christmas tree ornaments out of things from nature Oct. 7 from 1-4:30 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required by sending contact information to beavercreekw@aol.com.

“Animal Charades” will be played in the yard behind the center from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 7. Kids ages 8 to 14 and accompanying adults choose an animal, wild or domesticated, to portray while other participants try to beat the clock and guess what it is.

Again registration is required by sending contact information to beavercreekw@aol.com. The activity requires 15 to 20 people to be effective. If not enough people are registered, an alternative activity will be planned.

Story Time in the Library is planned for Oct. 8 at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Volunteer Mary Spooner will read “First Snow in the Woods” by Carl Sams II and Jean Stoick, then help listeners find the animals mentioned in the story in the wildlife center displays.

The center will still be available for school and community groups by appointment through Nov. 15.

The wildlife center is located at 12884 Echo Dell Road, next to Beaver Creek State Park. For more information, or to request an appointment, visit beavercreekwildlife.org.