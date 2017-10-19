Beck’s develops concept planter with partners

ATLANTA, Indiana — Beck’s is partnering with Harvest International, Precision Planting, and Schlipf Precision Ag to develop a multi-row width, multi-hybrid concept planter.

Developed for Beck’s Practical Farm Research program, the concept planter will help gain a better understanding of the optimum row spacing, seeding rate, and hybrid combination per acre.

“The multi-row width, multi-hybrid concept planter will allow us to plant in 10-, 20-, and 30-inch rows, as well as multi-hybrid, variable rate populations, and apply variable rate fertility throughout the field to identify the zones, spacing, and seeding rates that will maximize yields,” said Jason Gahimer, Beck’s Practical Farm Research operations manager.

The multi-row width, multi-hybrid concept planter features a customer planter bar and row units by Harvest International; Precision Planting vSet Select multi-hybrid meters; vApply HD liquid control system, a FurrowJet in-furrow liquid attachment, CleanSweep for the pneumatic row cleaner control, and DeltaForce hydraulic downforce control system, Yetter Manufacturing closing wheels and row cleaners; and a Surefire Ag fertilizer pump system. Schlipf Precision Ag in Milford, Ind., assembled the Precision Planting components onto the Harvest International planter bar.

This fall, Beck’s PFR team will use the planter to conduct a 10-inch row width study in wheat. Then in the spring of 2018, the team will conduct initial corn and soybean field trials with the multi-row width, multi-hybrid planter in central Indiana.

Before heading to the fields, the team will work with Beck’s precision farming tool, FARMserver to create management zones in the fields and identify test blocks.