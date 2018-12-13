Beef association accepting fall 2019 internship applications

WASHINGTON — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council’s government affairs office in Washington, D.C., is accepting internship applications for the Fall 2019 semester.

Positions for the Fall semester (Sept. 3, 2019 through Dec. 13, 2019) include a public policy intern and law clerk. The deadline to submit an application for either position is March 15, 2019. The internships give college students the opportunity to work alongside staff on a range of issues that impact U.S. cattlemen and cattlewomen.

The interns will work closely with the lobbying team on Capitol Hill and assist with NCBA and PLC’s regulatory efforts, providing college students a one-of-a-kind view into the policy-making process. Public Policy Intern

The public policy internship will give students an opportunity to learn about career options and provide practical experience. From tax and trade to environmental and food safety regulations, interns will work on a variety of issues and have the opportunity to work specifically in the area of their interest. College juniors, seniors and graduate students are encouraged to apply.

The law clerk will provide support to NCBA’s Environmental Counsel on issues relating to environmental legislation and regulations that impact beef producers. The position will also work closely with the Executive Director of the Public Lands Council on issues relating to Federal lands management, grazing, and the Endangered Species Act.

To apply for the law clerk position, students must currently be enrolled in an ABA-accredited law school. Applications for the full-time internship and law clerk positions will remain open until March 15. Visit http://www.beefusa.org/opportunitiesforstudents.aspx.