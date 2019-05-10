Beef, dairy breeds launch collaboration, HOLSIM

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The American Simmental Association and Holstein Association USA have announced the formation of the HOLSim branded program.

The program identifies elite SimAngus bulls with specific production attributes as mating solutions for dairy producers who breed some of their herd to beef.

The program’s objective is threefold: to provide additional revenue to dairy producers through the production of value-added terminal calves; to offer new marketing avenues for progressive beef seedstock operations, and to offer a consistent supply of high-quality calves better situated to capture market premiums.

All bulls in the program will be required to include the HOLSim logo in all marketing and promotional material.

The HOLSim Index uses the IGS Feeder Profit Calculator (FPC), as the foundation for this effort.

The results from the FPC are then adjusted for the unique economic situations relevant to Holstein cattle, namely, the need for added calving ease, muscle conformation, grading ability and sensitivity to carcass length.

To qualify for the program, all animals must have a Registered Holstein dam, and be bred to SimAngus bulls identified through the IGS Feeder Profit Calculator.

The HOLSim program is the first of its kind and offers dairy farmers a unique opportunity to build new profit centers.

For more information visit simmental.org or holsteinusa.com, or contact Darin Johnson at 802-451-4048, djohnson@holstein.com.