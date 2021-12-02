Big Buck photo contest runs through Dec. 27

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hunters in West Virginia have more to look forward to this year, including the chance to show off their harvests and win prizes by participating in the first-ever Big Buck Photo Contest, open until Dec. 27.

The contest is open both to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a youth division for hunters 17 and younger, and an adult division for hunters 18 and older. Five participants from each division will win prizes.

In the youth division, five winners can select one of the following: free lifetime W.V. hunting license (must be a W.V. resident), $250 Bass Pro Shops gift card or $250 Cabela’s gift card.

In the adult division, five winners can select one of the following: free lifetime W.V. hunting license (must be a W.V. resident), $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card, $500 Cabela’s gift card,a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.

To enter the contest, take a photo of yourself with the buck you harvested during a 2021 hunting season, write a short account of your hunt and upload the photo to the contest entry form online at wvdnr.gov/photocontest.

Those entering must have a valid 2021 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.

After the entry period closes Dec. 27, a random drawing from all eligible entries will select 20 finalist entries from the youth division and 20 finalist entries from the adult division.

These finalist entries will be presented to a judging committee who will evaluate each entry based on photo composition, size of antlers, number of antler points and quality of narrative describing the hunt and determine the winning entries. Winners will be announced in January 2022.

All details about the Big Buck Photo Contest are available at WVdnr.gov/photocontest.