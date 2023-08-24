Bigfoot weekend to be held at Pleasant Hill Lake Park

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio — The Second Annual Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend returns to Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District’s Pleasant Hill Lake Park Oct. 5-8.

Matt Moneymaker, founder and president of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) and co-host of “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet Channel will be the special guest for the weekend.

Moneymaker will host a dinner and presentation Oct. 5, along with a campfire BFRO speakers, activities for children and a movie under the stars. Saturday’s activities will include a community town hall with Moneymaker, BFRO investigator presentations, Bigfoot author book signings, guided pontoon tours, Bigfoot T-Shirt tie dye and a casting class.

Ohio now ranks fourth in the U.S. with more than 321 BFRO reported sightings, Only Washington, California, and Florida tallied more total Bigfoot reports. Locally, Ashland County has nine reported sightings and Richland County has four reported encounters, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

The weekend will feature family-friendly events, food trucks, Bigfoot souvenirs, a caricature artist and Bigfoot Bigfoot-themed movie at the Lake. Reservations are required for the VIP dinner and select scheduled events. More information, a detailed schedule and tickets can be purchased online at MWCD.org/Bigfoot.

The BFRO site is the only collection of bigfoot reports from across North America that have been investigated by researchers to determine credibility. The BFRO has a large network of experienced volunteer investigators across the U.S. and Canada who use various methods to determine the credibility of reports.