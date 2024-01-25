Blackbrook Audubon Society hosting walks in Geauga Park District

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District and the Blackbrook Audubon Society will host ‘Important Bird Area Walks’ at Orchard Hills Park to educate those interested in learning more about identifying birds. The walks will take place on the fourth Sunday of every month between January to March from 8 to 10 a.m.

The walks are for beginners and experienced birders with each walk exploring a mile loop trail and covering bird identification tips. Walk guides will include naturalist Trevor Wearstler or other Blackbrook leaders.

Participation is free, and no registration is required. Recommendations for participants include wearing binoculars and dressing for the weather. The walks will take place on Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 24. To learn more about Blackbrook Audubon Society, visit www.blackbrookaudubon.org.