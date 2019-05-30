Boaters camp offered for children in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio — Through a grant funded by Ohio Parks and Watercraft, the Barberton Parks and Recreation Department is offering a young boaters camp for children 10-15.

The program is six weeks and allows participants to gain knowledge and water sport safety through introductory training for canoeing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding and personal watercraft operation.

The fee for the program is $75. Participants will also receive an Ohio Boater’s License upon completion of the program. Call Kathy Lewis at 330-861-7118 for dates and times.