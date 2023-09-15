Boaters should be cautious of low water

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters to be cautious of low water in lakes this time of year. Low water levels can pose hazards to boaters — novice and experienced alike.

Precipitation and evaporation together create seasonal cycles in lake levels. Indicators of low water include the following:

• Caution signs posted at the lake.

• Visible sand bars in the water.

• Exposed logs or other hazards.

If these signs are present, boaters should exercise extreme caution when deciding whether to launch their boat.

In northeast Ohio, Michael J. Kirwin Lake at West Branch State Park is well below the lake’s normal levels for this season. The Knapp Road boat ramp is closed due to low water. Warnings are posted on the park’s web page. Be sure to continue checking the site for updates.

In the event of an emergency on the water, dial 911 for assistance. To reach a Natural Resources Officer, you can dial #ODNR from your cellular phone to be connected to ODNR dispatch.