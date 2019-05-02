Bovine TB identified in Michigan herd

LANSING, Mich. — Bovine tuberculosis (TB) was recently confirmed in a beef herd in Alpena County.

This herd was identified through routine surveillance testing.

Bovine TB, a bacterial disease that primarily affects cattle, is endemic in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population in Michigan’s modified accredited zone (MAZ).

MAZ is a U.S. Department of Agriculture designation for Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties.

In the MAZ, contact with deer can be a potential source of bovine TB infection.

Preventing deer from having access to cattle feed, feed storage or watering areas is crucial for farmers and is a part of the wildlife biosecurity program overseen by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and its partners.

MDARD will conduct an investigation to identify and test herds that had an association with the infected herd.

Questions can be directed to MDARD at 800-292-3939. More information can be found at www.michigan.gov/bovinetb.