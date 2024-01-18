Breakfast to focus on In-field conservation practices

ASHLAND, Ohio— Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District and Ashland County’s Farm Service Agency are teaming up to host a farmer breakfast to share the opportunities, ins and outs of conservation project and program funding to install practices like waterways on Ashland County farms.

The Conservation Chat: Outstanding in the Field will take place on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Ashland County Park District Office behind Freer Field at 1301 Park Street in Ashland. Registration is $5 per person or free for both parties if you bring a friend.

To encourage farmers to attend, SWCD and FSA staff and board members will be on hand to cook custom, made-to-order omelets to kick off the event. With full bellies, farmers will learn the ins and outs of USDA cost-share opportunities for practices like waterways, the funding process and timeline, and how SWCD staff can help design and supervise the installation of a waterway project on the farm.

Pre-registration is required and is available by calling 419-281-7645 or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-outstanding-in-the-field-tickets-780922168227.